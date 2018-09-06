Deals
Lakewood Ranch Office Building Sold for $7.4 Million
The Lake Osprey Building has more than 34,000 square feet of office space and is fully leased.
The Sarasota real estate capital and advisory firm Lawrence Capital recently purchased the Lake Osprey Building in Lakewood Ranch from Schroder Manatee-Ranch for $7.4 million. The building, located at 6230 University Parkway, Lakewood Ranch, has more than 34,000 square feet of office space and is fully leased with medical, technology, banking, financial and educational tenants.