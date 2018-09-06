Lakewood Ranch Office Building Sold for $7.4 Million

6230 University Parkway, Lakewood Ranch Image: Courtesy Richard Lawrence

The Sarasota real estate capital and advisory firm Lawrence Capital recently purchased the Lake Osprey Building in Lakewood Ranch from Schroder Manatee-Ranch for $7.4 million. The building, located at 6230 University Parkway, Lakewood Ranch, has more than 34,000 square feet of office space and is fully leased with medical, technology, banking, financial and educational tenants.