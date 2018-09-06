Engineering Firm Promotes One, Hires Two

From left to right: John Bonacci, Thomas Hagood and Jerome DiMercurio Image: Courtesy Shauna Longshore

Sarasota's Karins Engineering Group, Inc. recently promoted executive engineer John Bonacci and hired Thomas Hagood and Jerome DiMercurio. A director at Karins since 2004, Bonacci has been promoted to vice president of engineering; as a LEED-accredited professional, Bonacci will promote higher eco-friendly and sustainable standards for projects. Hagood joins the firm as vice president of design and business development; DiMercurio joins the company as its Sarasota engineering manager.