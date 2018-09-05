Retail
'Shoptember' Retail Promotion Returns
The promotion is intended to encourage retail business during a typically slow month, slower than usual this year because of red tide.
Participating Sarasota County stores are again offering "Shoptember" deals all month long through a promotion organized by the tourism marketing nonprofit Visit Sarasota County. The annual promotion is intended to encourage retail business during a typically slow month for tourist traffic. The tourism industry has been especially hard-hit this year because of the impact of red tide. Find a list of deals on the Visit Sarasota County website.