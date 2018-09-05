Real Estate Attorney Joins New Firm

Thomas Luzier Image: Courtesy Katelyn Pforzheimer

Real estate attorney Thomas Luzier recently joined the Sarasota law firm Williams Parker Harrison Dietz & Getzen as a partner. Luzier, previously a shareholder with Dunlap & Moran, P.A., has more than two decades of experience handling residential and commercial real estate transactions. Alexis Thomas and Stephanie Brannan, real estate paralegals who have worked with Luzier for many years, have also joined the firm. Luzier’s practice covers a wide variety of transactional matters, representing individuals and businesses in all phases of buying, financing, selling and leasing residential and commercial property. He has successfully closed more than $1 billion in transactions to date.