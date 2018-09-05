Matthew Sauer Image: Courtesy Matthew Sauer

Sarasota Herald-Tribune executive editor Matthew Sauer was recently also named the company's general manager, while Patrick Dorsey, the Herald-Tribune’s publisher since 2012, is taking over as publisher at the Austin American-Statesman in Austin, Texas. Both publications are owned by GateHouse Media; Dorsey will continue in his role as regional vice president of GateHouse’s Coastal Group, which includes newspapers in Florida, Alabama and Texas. Sauer has been the executive editor of the Herald-Tribune since May 2017 and has spent 25 years at the newspaper.