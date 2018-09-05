A Jumbo Cupcake Eating Contest, First Fridays on Palm and More Local Dining Events

First Fridays on Palm Avenue

Sept. 7

Stroll down beautiful Palm Avenue this Friday from 6-9 p.m. and enjoy open galleries, live music, dining and more

Sept. 8

Heavenly Cupcakes is celebrating 10 years in business with a Champagne toast, door prizes and its sixth annual jumbo cupcake-eating contest. The fastest person to defeat the jumbo in 10 minutes or less will win a prize! Flavor choices are Mama's Most Delicious, The Groom, Here Comes the Bride, Sarasota Sister or Chocolate Chip (flavors can also be made gluten-free). Tickets must be purchased online in advance; click here to get yours.

Sept. 8

Doughnuts and running? Yep! Sarasota's first running and doughnut-eating challenge will take place at Benderson Park to benefit Apraxia Kids, which provides support for children with apraxia of speech. Eat six doughnuts and run six miles in 60 minutes, with awards for overall winner and others. (5k and 10k options available, too). Sign up here.

Sept. 9

Head to Mr. Beery's every Sunday this fall for beer, football and barbecue—Solid Slab BBQ will be offering new specials every weekend.

Sept. 25

From 5-10 p.m., sip samples of craft beer from Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, check out more than 70 Jeeps on display and enjoy live entertainment at this event benefiting Our Peaceful Living, a nonprofit group home for disabled adults.

Sept. 29

Head to JDub's for a showcase of unique macaroni and cheese dishes from the area restaurants, hosted by the Sarasota Young Professionals Group. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample each vendor’s mac and cheese recipe, then vote for their favorite in three categories. (If a sample is not enough, feel free to purchase a larger portion!) Winners of each category will receive a S'Mac Down Champion. Vendors include The Capital Grille, ChefsU, Melange, Oak & Stone and the Seafood Shack.