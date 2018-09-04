New Dog Park Opens Monday

The City of Sarasota is holding a grand opening event for the Canine Club at Gillespie Park, a new dog park, at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 10. The park includes two separate fenced areas, one for large dogs and the other for little ones, as well as dog drinking fountains, newly planted trees, landscaping and shade structures. Gillespie Park is located at 710 N. Osprey Ave., Sarasota; the dog park is located on the north side of the park, near the corner of N. Osprey Avenue and 10th Street.