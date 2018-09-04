Forum Features Candidates for State Legislature

The old Florida capitol Image: DXR/Wikimedia Commons

The Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations is holding a forum for candidates running for the Florida Legislature on Monday, Sept. 10, at the Sarasota Garden Club, 1131 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. The event will include two separate panels and all local candidates have been invited to participate. The first panel will feature District 71 candidates Tracy Pratt (a Democrat) and Will Robinson (a Republican) and District 72 candidates Margaret Good (the incumbent, a Democrat) and Ray Pilon (a Republican). The second panel will include District 73 candidates Liv Coleman (a Democrat) and Tommy Gregory (a Republican) and District 74 candidates James Buchanan (a Republican), Robert Samuel Kaplan (a write-in candidate) and Tony Mowry (a Democrat). The event begins with social time at 6:30 p.m.; the panels begin at 7.