  1. Health & Fitness
  2. Health News & Events

Manufacturing

'Baby Box' Maker Wins National Small Business Award

Pip & Grow makes cardboard boxes that provide a safe place for newborns to sleep until they are 6 months old.

By Staff 9/4/2018 at 9:56am

A Pip & Grow baby box

Image: Courtesy Lauren Hughey

The company Pip & Grow, co-founded by Sarasota's Lauren Hughey, was recently named National Outstanding Retail Small Business by SCORE, the national business mentoring nonprofit. Pip & Grow was selected as one of 11 winners out of nearly 1,000 applicants. Pip & Grow makes cardboard boxes that provide a safe place for newborns to sleep until they are 6 months old. The boxes are based on a Finnish design and are intended as a safe, portable option for new parents.

Filed under
babies, child care, manufacturing, Biz Daily, SCORE
Show Comments

Related Content

Data

Unemployment Rate Dips to 3.9 Percent

08/03/2018 By Staff

Technology

Digital Marketing Summit Takes Place Next Wednesday

06/14/2018 By Staff

Data

Manufacturer's Sales Up

08/01/2018 By Staff

Data

Workshop Offers Tips on Business Performance Metrics

08/07/2018 By Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

A Jumbo Cupcake Eating Contest, First Fridays on Palm and More Local Dining Events

09/05/2018 By Staff

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Ice, Ice Baby

Snowballs, a Chilly New Orleans Treat, Come to St. Armands Circle

08/31/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

At His Darwin Evolutionary Cuisine, Chef Darwin Santa Maria Has Found a New Home

08/31/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Opening This Weekend

A Sneak Peek at Selby Gardens' 38th Annual Photo Competition

9:25am By Giulia Heyward

Art for a Cause

Regan Dunnick's One-Man Show Opens Sept. 7 at Ringling College

09/05/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Arts

Van Wezel Makes Three New Marketing Department Hires

08/31/2018 By Staff

Water Ways

Watercolor Artists, Teachers and Enthusiasts Gather for a Really Big Show

08/31/2018 By Kay Kipling

Sports

Atlanta Braves Announce Date of First Game in New Spring Training Facility

08/30/2018 By Staff

Entertainment

Movie Rental Shop Closing

08/30/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Retail

'Shoptember' Retail Promotion Returns

09/05/2018 By Staff

In the Glow

Paris Bean, Co-Owner of the Green Bean Coffee House, Shares Her Clean Beauty Routine

08/31/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Let's Party

How to Throw a Fabulous Party

08/29/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Ageless Beauty

'It Felt Liberating': Model Roxanne Gould Defies the Fashion Industry's Expectations About Aging

08/29/2018 By Megan McDonald

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Law

Real Estate Attorney Joins New Firm

09/05/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 'West of Trail' A-Frame From 1972

08/31/2018 By Robert Plunket

Construction

Real Estate Marketing Company Breaks Ground on New Headquarters

08/31/2018 By Staff

Deals

Retail Building Sold for $2.1 Million

08/31/2018 By Staff

New hires

Realtor Joins Lakewood Ranch Office

08/29/2018 By Staff

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

News & City Life

Media

Herald-Tribune Executive Editor Named General Manager

09/05/2018 By Staff

Data

Florida No. 37 in Ranking of Best States for Workers

09/05/2018 By Staff

Politics

Forum Features Candidates for State Legislature

09/04/2018 By Staff

Energy

'National Drive Electric Week' Starts Sept. 8

08/31/2018 By Staff

New hires

Boat Manufacturer Names New Vice President of Engineering

08/31/2018 By Staff

Philanthropy

Next Giving Challenge Scheduled for April 2020

08/30/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Recreation

New Dog Park Opens Monday

09/04/2018 By Staff

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

New Flights Between Sarasota and Philadelphia Start in December

08/28/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Names Three New Executives

08/20/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Airline to Begin Offering Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Cleveland

08/13/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Manufacturing

'Baby Box' Maker Wins National Small Business Award

09/04/2018 By Staff

Health care

Eye Care Practice Hires Hearing Aid Specialist

09/04/2018 By Staff

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe