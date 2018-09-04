'Baby Box' Maker Wins National Small Business Award

A Pip & Grow baby box Image: Courtesy Lauren Hughey

The company Pip & Grow, co-founded by Sarasota's Lauren Hughey, was recently named National Outstanding Retail Small Business by SCORE, the national business mentoring nonprofit. Pip & Grow was selected as one of 11 winners out of nearly 1,000 applicants. Pip & Grow makes cardboard boxes that provide a safe place for newborns to sleep until they are 6 months old. The boxes are based on a Finnish design and are intended as a safe, portable option for new parents.