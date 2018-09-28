Two Sarasota Magazine Contributors Have Turned Their Talents Into Very Different—But Appealing—New Books

Recipes and Reflections of Chef Judi by Judi Gallagher Image: Judi Gallagher

The first of two new books with Sarasota connections is from contributing food and wine editor Judi Gallagher, whose Reflections and Recipes of Chef Judi is already out, published by Indiana-based AuthorHouse. It’s loaded with tempting recipes, but it’s more than just a cookbook. Gallagher, who owned two restaurants in New England before moving to Sarasota (where she also stars as chef on ABC7) describes the book as her journey, telling the real story of how food and cooking formed precious childhood memories and later helped guide her through tough times.

I Am Young by Molly Dean Image: Courtesy Photo

The second book is a graphic novel titled I Am Young, by illustrator and Ringling College of Art and Design grad (and daughter of Sarasota Magazine executive editor Kay Kipling and the late Kevin Dean, a longtime Ringling teacher) Molly Dean, under the name M. Dean. Its central story, about a young couple meeting in 1964 Scotland who bond over their love for the Beatles, is interwoven with other tales of relationships, each with its own visual style.

Gallagher’s book ($22.99) is available through Amazon’s and Barnes & Noble’s websites; Dean’s will appear on them soon, too, but also can be pre-ordered now through publisher Fantagraphics for $19.99.