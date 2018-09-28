Real Estate Firm Adds Six New Associates

Clockwise, from top left: Jackie Griese, Karen Soscia, Catherine Ouellette and Mike Ouellette Image: Courtesy Ana Franco-Guzman

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty recently hired six new associates in four offices: Jackie Griese, Catherine Ouellette and Mike Ouellette in its Venice office; Tony Huffman in its St. Armands Circle office; Katelyn Letourneau in its Plaza office; and Karen Soscia, in its Lakewood Ranch office.