Cat Rescue Nonprofit Names New Executive Director

Jackie Ott Jaakola Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

The nonprofit Cat Depot recently hired Jackie Ott Jaakola as its executive director. Ott Jaakola has more than 30 years of experience in animal welfare, nonprofit management, strategic planning, budget management, organization and program development, event management and fundraising. In her new role, Ott Jaakola will drive the strategic direction, culture and overall management and oversight of Cat Depot. She will also lead fundraising and development initiatives and manage Cat Depot’s 34 employees. Cat Depot works to save homeless cats and locate loving homes for them. The talent management company, MBJ Group, Inc. led the nonprofit’s search for the position.