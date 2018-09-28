  1. Arts & Entertainment
Art Center Sarasota Dives Into New Season

A wide variety of shows, artists and media occupy the 2018-19 schedule.

By Kay Kipling 9/28/2018 at 10:03am

Stephen McMennamy's Fries + Smokes.

Image: Courtesy Art Center Sarasota

Art Center Sarasota’s current juried, all-media exhibition, Elsewhere, closes today, Sept. 28, at its North Tamiami Trail location. Once it’s packed up, staffers, including curators Dustin Juengel and Nathan Skiles and executive director Lisa Berger, will move swiftly into the upcoming 2018-19 season, starting Oct. 11.

There’s quite a mix of one-person shows, juried exhibitions, works by Art Center instructors, plus a couple of one-week-long “Pop-Up” shows, on the schedule. Viewers will see everything from paintings to photography to sculpture to prints to video creations throughout the season, which runs all the way to next fall.

Coming up first, Oct. 11 through Nov. 16, are shows featuring Miami-based installation artist Brookhart Jonquil; Brooklyn-based artist (and Ringling College alum) Natalie Lerner, who’s showing etchings and graphite on paper drawings; contemporary prints by Belgian artist An Onghena; and a New Modern all- subject, all-media show. That’s followed by shows (Nov. 29 through Jan. 4) highlighting the talents of local and visiting Art Center instructors; a solo exhibit featuring Stephen McMennamy’s time-based video collages; assemblage paintings and works on paper by Punta Gorda’s Peter Gatzambide; and Intermix, another all-media, all-subject exhibit.

Brookhart Jonquil's The Mountain and the Wave.

Image: Courtesy Art Center Sarasota

The new year will ring in with a pop-up show, Jan. 7-12, spotlighting works by Sarasota Visual Artists Studios members, including Andrea Dasha Reich, frequent Sarasota Magazine photographer Barbara Banks, Bill Buchman, Duncan Chamberlain, Elena De La Ville, Gay Germain, Grace Howl, Jack Dowd, Joseph Melancon, Larry Forgard, Tim Jaeger, Tom Stephens and Vicky Randall.

Caitlin Albirtton's Hot Yoga.

Image: Courtesy Art Center Sarasota

Moving “away from the wall and into space,” Tampa and NYC-based painter Elisabeth Condon designs an experimental installation featuring her large-scale drawings and paintings in a show running Jan. 24 through March 1. On view for those same dates: a collaboration by Philadelphia’s Jen Nugent and Boston’s Jack Arbaugh, including drawings, collage and video addressing the impulses to preserve and interpret artifacts; the annual show ASALH: Black Muse, which recognizes African-American artists and craftspeople from the area; and Work of He(art), an all-media, all-subject show.

Another Sarasota Magazine contributor, illustrator John Pirman, showcases a series of archival inkjet prints in a pop-up event March 4-8. Then, March 14 through April 19, the center welcomes Tampa-based artist Walter Matthews and his densely worked canvases, along with Spectrum IV, which embeds the independent work of three solo artists into an experimental installation. Unbound offers another chance for artists to participate in all media and subjects, and New Realities features the work of junior level fine art students at Ringling College of Art and Design.

Looking ahead to next spring and summer, Monumental presents small-scale sculpture; local artist Keith Crowley displays his photographically based oil and watercolor paintings; Caitlin Albritton’s paintings and drawings address gender issues and body politics; and Made Fresh welcomes all media and subjects.

Photography-based watercolor paintings by Judy Saltzman, internet-inspired photo collages and videos by Kyle Petreycik; a summer invitational print exhibition, Imprint; and Natural Selection, a peer juried exhibition, fill the galleries July 18 through Aug. 23. And the annual Florida’s Finest exhibit invites contemporary artists from across the state to submit their work for inclusion, Sept. 5 through Oct. 4.

For more information about Art Center Sarasota, call 365-2032 or visit artsarasota.org.

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

