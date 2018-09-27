Sarasota Ranked as Top City in Which to Retire

The retirement research website 55places.com recently ranked Sarasota as one of the nation's top 20 cities in which to retire. The site selected top places to retire by analyzing cost of living, geographical landmarks, property taxes, economic opportunities, tax breaks available to seniors, the overall quality of active adult communities and access to area amenities, attractions, conveniences and medical facilities. Other top cities in Florida include Tampa, Daytona Beach, Port St. Lucie and Jacksonville.