Ringling College Adds Two Senior Development Officers

Jeney Slusser and Warren Lloyd Image: Courtesy Rich Schineller

Ringling College of Art and Design recently hired Jeney Slusser and Warren Lloyd as senior development officers in the college's Office for Advancement. Slusser comes to Ringling College from Centerstone, a nonprofit provider of behavioral health care. She served as Centerstone's director of advancement for the last five years and transferred from Nashville, Tennessee, to Sarasota one year ago. Lloyd, meanwhile, has spent more than 10 years in higher education fundraising. He joins Ringling College after three years at the University of Rochester, where he served as director of regional advancement for New England.