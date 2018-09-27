Architecture Firm Names Two New Partners

From left to right: Rick Oswald, Clifford Scholz and Daniel Shaffer Image: Courtesy Emmalee Legler

Clifford Scholz, the principal and president of Sarasota's Clifford M. Scholz Architects, recently announced that two new partners, Rick Oswald and Daniel Shaffer, have joined the firm. Oswald will serve as the firm’s senior vice president. He has over 40 years of experience as a registered architect and general contractor in Colorado, where he started his own design-build firm, Terra Verde Development, in 1996. Shaffer, meanwhile, will serve as junior vice president. He is a licensed architect in Florida and has worked for the firm for four years.