Two New Doughnut Shops Open on the South Trail

Five-O Donut Co.'s new South Trail location is located in Buccaneer Plaza. Image: Courtesy Photo

Five-O Donut Co.'s new location at 7119 S. Tamiami Trail, in Bucaneer Plaza just south of Stickney Point Road, is open for business. The shop will have a menu similar to its downtown location and will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. or sold out. The new location is part of an aggressive expansion plan; owner Christine Nordstrom says she expects to open locations in St. Petersburg, Tampa, Brandon, Charlotte County, Fort Myers, Naples and Orlando within the next three years .

OfKors Donuts opened in The Landings in August. Image: Courtesy Photo

Meanwhile, OfKors Donuts has also opened in The Landings. The shop—from the owners of downtown Sarasota's OfKors Bakery—will offer brioche doughnuts (sweet and savory, in flavors like whiskey, guava, lemon meringue and smoked salmon), cronuts (croissant doughnuts), traditional yeasted doughnuts, ponchiki (filled Russian doughnut holes) and drinks, including coffee, lattes, matcha and tea. The shop is open from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.