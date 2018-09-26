Tourism
New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January
American Airlines announced Monday that it will begin offering direct, nonstop flights between Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport, beginning in January 2019. The flights will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays, with the first date of service scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 12. The announcement follows news that Frontier Airlines will begin offering flights between Sarasota and Philadelphia in December.