Hospital Recognizes Foot and Ankle Surgeon

Robert Goecker Image: Courtesy David Johnson

West Coast Podiatry Center foot and ankle surgeon Robert Goecker was recently named Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Physician EXCEL Award recipient for the second quarter of 2018. The award recognizes physicians who exemplify excellence in their work, on the basis of nominations from their peers and other hospital employees. Goecker was named chief of podiatric foot and ankle surgery at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in 2012. Goecker is in practice with Dr. Dustin Stroud, Dr. Eric VonHerbulis, Dr. Alissa Zdancewicz and Dr. Stephen Lasday.