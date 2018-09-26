Healthcare Foundation Names New Communications Director

Ticia Mahler Image: Courtesy Ticia Mahler

The Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation recently hired Ticia Mahler as its director of communications. In the role, Mahler will be responsible for leading marketing initiatives on behalf of the foundation. Mahler previously served for nine years as vice president at Knight Marketing, where she was responsible for developing and executing communication strategies for local and regional brands in the health care, travel and senior living categories and more. The Foundation is a nonprofit that works to improve the delivery of health care for people in the Sarasota area.