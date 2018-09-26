Girls' Night Out, a Beer Garden Bazaar, Oktoberfest and More Local Dining Events

Sept. 27

Get your ladies together at Boca on Thursday nights. From 5 p.m. to close, they offer $3 wine and champagne, $5 flatbreads, $5 fried green tomatoes and $5 select specialty drinks.

Sept. 28

This free, family- and pet-friendly event is being hosted in Motorworks Brewing’s beer garden. Thirty local vendors will be showcasing original arts, handmade crafts and one-of-a-kind goods. There will also be live music and more activities.

Sept. 29

Head over to Linger Lodge Restaurant & RV Campground this weekend for the Braden River Bluegrass Festival. You can listen to live music all day on the Braden River and browse a variety of vendors and enjoy pulled pork sandwiches. Admission is $13 per person at the gate; kids 10 and under are free.

Sept. 29

Enjoy food and special German beers at Mandeville Beer Garden, in addition to their regular taps, such as Ayinger Oktoberfest, Reigele Pilsner, Hofbrauhous Freising Lager, Hofbrau Dunkel, Weihenstephan Dunkel Weiss, Hacker Pschorr Maibock, Krombacher Schwarzbeer, Ayinger, Hefeweizen and Schnieder Weiss Aventinus. You even get to keep your liter stein with your purchase of your favorite German beer. Come dressed up and enjoy!

Sept. 29

Showcasing Sarasota’s most unique macaroni and cheese dishes from area restaurants, JDub’s Brewing Company & Tap Room and the Sarasota Young Professionals Group are hosting this event. Attendees will be able to sample each vendor’s mac and cheese recipe and then vote for their favorite in three categories. You will also have the option to purchase a larger portion! Vendors include The Capital Grille, Chefs2U Catering & Food Truck, Melange, Oak & Stone, Seafood Shack, Daquiri Deck Raw Bar and Sonny’s BBQ.