Food Bank Selects New Chief Accounting Officer

Michael Ziebell Image: Courtesy Elodie McCartney Ward

All Faiths Food Bank recently hired Michael Ziebell as its chief accounting officer, a newly created position. Ziebell has more than 15 years of experience as the chief financial officer of organizations involved in food distribution and has experience in driving business development, strategic planning, risk management and oversight of human resources and information technology. He holds a bachelor of arts and a master of business administration from Southern Illinois University.