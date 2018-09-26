Data
American Consumer Confidence Rises Again
The Consumer Confidence Index stands at 138.4, near the survey's all-time high of 144.7, which was reached in 2000.
American consumer confidence rose this month, following increases in August and July, according to The Conference Board's monthly Consumer Confidence Index. The Index rose from 134.7 in August to 138.4 this month, according to new survey results. The survey's all-time high is 144.7, which was reached in 2000. People's assessment of the current economic situation rose slightly this month, while their expectations for the future increased dramatically.