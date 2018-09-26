  1. News & City Life
American Consumer Confidence Rises Again

The Consumer Confidence Index stands at 138.4, near the survey's all-time high of 144.7, which was reached in 2000.

By Staff 9/26/2018 at 9:44am

Image: Pixabay

American consumer confidence rose this month, following increases in August and July, according to The Conference Board's monthly Consumer Confidence Index. The Index rose from 134.7 in August to 138.4 this month, according to new survey results. The survey's all-time high is 144.7, which was reached in 2000. People's assessment of the current economic situation rose slightly this month, while their expectations for the future increased dramatically.

From the Editor

From the Editor: Vote for the Environment

8:10am By Susan Burns

Stemming Red Tide

It’s Been 12 Months Since Karenia Brevis Washed Ashore. Four Research Projects Hope to Understand Outbreaks

8:00am By Dyllan Furness

Cowgirl in Training

Arcadia High Schooler Savanah Nelson Is a Champion Goat Tier

8:00am By Vanessa Blankenship

Environment

Climate Change Researcher to Discuss Top Ways to Reverse Global Warming

09/25/2018 By Staff

Law

Law Firm Adds Litigation Associate

09/25/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

9:00am By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Health care

Hospital Recognizes Foot and Ankle Surgeon

9:51am By Staff

Marketing

Healthcare Foundation Names New Communications Director

8:59am By Staff

Health care

New CBD Shop Opens Downtown

09/25/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dermatology Practice Hires New Physician Assistant

09/18/2018 By Staff

Sweat Sesh

We Tried It: An Urban Sweat Lodge

09/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Manufacturing

'Baby Box' Maker Wins National Small Business Award

09/04/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

