Law Firm Adds Litigation Associate

Declan Mahoney Image: Courtesy Linda Gross

The Sarasota law firm Fergeson Skipper recently hired Declan Mahoney as its newest litigation associate attorney. Mahoney comes to Fergeson Skipper from a South Florida law firm where he served as an associate specializing in commercial litigation, real estate disputes and commercial transactions. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Miami School of Law in Coral Gables and earned a bachelor of arts in politics from Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, Illinois.