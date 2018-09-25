Education
Florida No. 47 in Ranking of 'Best States for Teachers'
Florida comes in at No. 47 in a new ranking of the "best states for teachers" compiled by the finance and research site Wallethub. To compile the rankings, the site looked at teachers' salaries and income growth, tenure protections, overall school quality, teacher turnover and more. New York, Connecticut and Minnesota were ranked at the top of the list. Hawaii, Arizona and North Carolina were ranked at the bottom.