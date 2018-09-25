Climate Change Researcher to Discuss Top Ways to Reverse Global Warming

Paul Hawken Image: Raymond Baltar

Paul Hawken, the founder of the climate change research nonprofit Project Drawdown, will discuss his work at a presentation that runs 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Project Drawdown has over 200 scholars, students, scientists, researchers and activists who map, measure and model the 100 most substantive solutions that can reverse global warming by reducing and sequestering greenhouse gases. The outcome of this research is the book Drawdown: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming. Tickets to Hawken's talk are $12.60.