Vote-By-Mail Ballots Start Going Out

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner Image: Courtesy Twitter

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner's office began sending out vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 6 general election last week. The office sent more than 1,500 ballots to active-duty military personnel and their spouses and dependents who are not in Sarasota County, and to overseas U.S. citizens registered to vote here. Almost 64,000 ballots are scheduled to be mailed to domestic voters beginning Tuesday, Oct. 2. Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person, but must be received by the supervisor of elections no later than 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 6. Requests for vote-by-mail ballots must be made no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31.