Real estate
Statewide Home Sales Up
While sales of single-family homes in Sarasota County declined in August, the number of sales statewide grew by 4.2 percent.
While sales of single-family homes in Sarasota County declined in August, the number of single-family home sales statewide grew by 4.2 percent between August 2017 and this August, according to new data published by Florida Realtors. The median sale price for a single-family home also increased, by 6 percent. Townhouse and condo sales increased by 6.6 percent during the same timeframe, according to the data.