Sarasota Contemporary Dance 2018-19 Season Offers New and Returning Works

SCD's Dreamfall, onstage Oct. 11-14 Image: Daniel Perales

There are two reasons why Sarasota Contemporary Dance is branding its upcoming 2018-19 season as “Rooted.” The first: 2018 was the year the company finally opened its own new studio in the Rosemary District. Second: The company is now in its third season of presenting four main productions in the Jane B. Cook Theatre, a venue that has proven successful for them after a decade of searching for the right home.

Now in its 13th season, SCD can indeed feel rooted, with some familiar strong choreographic voices blending, always, with up-and-comers creating fresh new work. Here’s a look at what’s onstage starting in October.

The season opens (Oct. 11-14) with a collaboration between SCD and the NOW Ensemble, led by NOW composer Mark Dancigers and SCD artistic director Leymis Bolaños Wilmott. Wilmott, in fact, has created a world premiere work inspired by Joan of Arc, Jeanne. “She is a heroic figure,” says Wilmott, “and a pure example of women’s rights. Our creative quest was to reflect in dance and music her faith, perseverance and boldness to act on a vision.” Also on the October program: a restaging of Dreamfall, co-choreographed by longtime company dancer Xiao-Xuan Yang Dancigers, which was the first SCD/NOW Ensemble collaboration commissioned by New Music New College five years ago.

Voices of SCD, onstage Dec. 6-9 Image: Sorcha Augustine

Next up comes Voices of SCD (Dec. 6-9), which provides rising choreographers with a chance to set work on SCD dancers and premiere that work during the mainstage season. The creators are selected by adjudication through SCD’s Summer Intensive Program, and this year’s crop just happens to all spring from within the company.

Dance Makers (coming up Jan. 31-Feb. 3) is the annual SCD dance celebration bringing together some of the most sought-out contemporary choreographers. The program will feature new works by Ana Maria Alvarez, Katiti King, Kira Blazek and Kwesi Johnson, in addition to a multimedia solo set on artistic director Leymis Bolaños Wilmott, choreographed by Tennille Lambert. Expect something a little, well, unexpected.

Dance Makers, onstage Jan. 31-Feb. 3 Image: Sorcha Augustine

The official mainstage season closes (May 2-5) with Evolving/Revolving, an annual presentation of diverse new works by past company collaborators and/or dancers. This year’s production will feature Gerri Houlihan, Pamela Pietro, and an aerial work by SCD co-founder Rachael Inman.

Evolving/Revolving, onstage May 2-5 Image: Sorcha Augustine

Tickets are on sale now; call 359-0099 or go to sarasotacontemporarydance.org/tickets/.