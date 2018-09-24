Realtor Joins Michael Saunders' Bradenton Office

Carol Lee Image: Courtesy Torri Brown

Michael Saunders & Company recently hired Carol Lee in its Bradenton office. Born and raised in the United Kingdom, Lee spent six years with Barclays there before moving to Sarasota. She has lived in the Sarasota and Bradenton area for over 15 years and obtained her broker’s license in 2005. Beyond real estate, Lee has a passion for aviation and enjoys low-level helicopter flying.