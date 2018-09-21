  1. Home & Real Estate
Two Real Estate Teams Join Longboat Key Office

The Gillen Group, previously with Michael Saunders & Company, and the Lorman Team, previously with RE/MAX Alliance Group, recently joined Coldwell Banker.

By Staff 9/21/2018 at 10:31am

Brian and Eileen Gillen

Image: Courtesy Laitin Schwerin

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage recently added two new teams to its Longboat Key office. The Gillen Group, made up of husband and wife Eileen and Brian Gillen, was previously with Michael Saunders & Company, and has a combined 35 years of experience. The Lorman Team, made up of Dave Lorman, Robin Bowman and Kristine Lorman, comes from the RE/MAX Alliance Group with a combined 16 years of experience.

