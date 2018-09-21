National Organization for Women Co-Founder to Speak in Sarasota

Sonia Pressman Fuentes Image: Courtesy Dorothy Okray

Sonia Pressman Fuentes, a co-founder of the National Organization for Women and the Women’s Equity Action League, will discuss her career as an attorney, women's rights activist and author at an upcoming American Association of University Women meeting. Fuentes graduated from Cornell University and from the University of Miami Law School, when only 3 percent of the 1957 law graduates were women. This fact and Fuentes' future job quests sparked her passion for women’s rights and equity in the workplace. She will speak at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, 2635 Fruitville Road, Sarasota.