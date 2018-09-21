Free Workshop Covers Inexpensive Energy-Saving Upgrades

Sarasota County's University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences office is offering a free workshop on energy saving strategies for homes and businesses from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, at Selby Public Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota. Attendees will receive a free do-it-yourself energy-saving kit and learn about a number of free or low-cost upgrades that can save energy and money. Register online.