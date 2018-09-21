Free Tervis Tumblers for Those Who Pledge to Stop Using Disposable Cups

Tervis plans to give away 10,000 reusable tumblers to customers who sign a pledge to stop using disposable cups on Thursday, Sept. 27. Those interested can sign the pledge and receive their free cup at two of company's stores, 319 John Ringling Blvd., St. Armands Circle, Sarasota, and 928 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, or at the company's website. (Online tumbler orders will require a $3 shipping fee.)