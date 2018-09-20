Selby Gardens Names New Vice President

Lynn Hobeck Bates Image: Courtesy Lauren Meyer

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens recently hired Lynn Hobeck Bates as its new vice president of external relations. Bates, previously the communications manager for Visit Sarasota County, will be responsible for marketing and public relations, membership and guest relations at the gardens. Bates was chair of the Global Communications committee for Visit Florida, the statewide tourism agency, and she is active with the Florida Public Relations Association and Junior League of Sarasota. She earned a bachelor of science in psychology from James Madison University and a master of education from Vanderbilt University. Mischa Kirby, Selby's former director of marketing and communications, recently joined the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.