  1. News & City Life
  2. Nature & Environment

Science

Scholar From Jordan Joins Mote Marine

Riyad Manasrah, a recipient of a Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program award, will work in Sarasota through next May.

By Staff 9/20/2018 at 11:19am

Mote Marine Laboratory president and CEO Michael Crosby (left) and Riyad Manasrah

Image: Mote Marine Laboratory

Riyad Manasrah, a recipient of a Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program award from the nation of Jordan, recently joined Mote Marine Laboratory. Manasrah will research the physical and chemical dynamics of coastal ocean lagoons in the northern Gulf of Aqaba in the Red Sea to evaluate their environmental status and examine threats to the ecosystems through his Fulbright award, which runs from this month through next May. Manasrah is a full professor of physical oceanography at the University of Jordan in Aqaba, Jordan, where, prior to his arrival at Mote, he was the president assistant at the university and the director of the Marine Science Station.

Filed under
research, environment, science, Biz Daily, Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium
Show Comments

Related Content

Environment

New Mote Study Tests Possibility of Mitigating Red Tide

06/26/2018 By Staff

Food

Scientist Discusses Future of Mullet Species in Italy

05/16/2018 By Staff

Female Factor

Erinn Muller is in a Race to Save Florida’s—and the World’s—Coral

06/27/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Shark Tale

Mote Locates Five Whale Sharks in Southwest Florida Waters

06/20/2018 By Megan McDonald

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

What's happening

Dining for a Difference, Havana Nights, Bulls Bistro and More Local Dining Events

09/19/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Retail

Some Sarasota Farmers Market Vendors Moving Temporarily

09/17/2018 By Staff

Retail

New Publix Opens

09/14/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Taste of Downtown, 'Darwin Nights' Indie Market,and More Local Dining Events

09/12/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Sept. 20-26

8:11am By Ilene Denton

Interested?

Sarasota Culture Collective Offers Arts at Affordable Price

09/19/2018 By Jonathan Goodman

Binge-Worthy!

What Our Editors Are Watching This Fall

09/18/2018 By Kay Kipling

Retail

New Sporting Goods Store Opens

09/17/2018 By Staff

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown

09/17/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Preview

Key Chorale Season Launches Oct. 27

09/14/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

IN THE GLOW

Marketing Maven Megan Greenberg Shares Her Beauty Routine

09/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Coastal Creative

As Florida Struggles With Red Tide, Artist Brendan Coudal's New T-Shirts Remind Us Why We Love the Gulf

09/14/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Mais Oui

French Beauty Tips from Third-Generation Expert Clémence von Mueffling

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Star Power

Crazy Rich Asians Star Victoria Loke Talks Fashion, Beauty and More

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Sweat Sesh

We Tried It: An Urban Sweat Lodge

09/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Style

Downtown Barbershop Renovated

09/06/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Architecture Events

Center for Architecture Presents October Architecture & Design Month

10:56am By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Sarasota Home Sales Down

10:53am By Staff

Gardening

Mark Your Calendars for these Fall Plant Events

10:47am By Ilene Denton

Design

Furniture Company Picked for Model Home Interior Design

09/19/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Homebuilder Breaks Ground on New Model in Parrish

09/18/2018 By Staff

Bubble Trouble

Are We in Another Real Estate Bubble?

09/17/2018 By Susan Burns

News & City Life

Science

Scholar From Jordan Joins Mote Marine

11:19am By Staff

Networking

Forty-Plus Companies Looking to Hire at Job Fair

11:08am By Staff

Tourism

Selby Gardens Names New Vice President

11:01am By Staff

Retail

Halloween Spending Projected to Reach $9 Billion

10:46am By Staff

Education

School Leader Chosen for State Ethics Board

09/19/2018 By Staff

Technology

New Online Video Company Launches

09/19/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Recreation

New Dog Park Opens Monday

09/04/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Dermatology Practice Hires New Physician Assistant

09/18/2018 By Staff

Sweat Sesh

We Tried It: An Urban Sweat Lodge

09/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Manufacturing

'Baby Box' Maker Wins National Small Business Award

09/04/2018 By Staff

Health care

Eye Care Practice Hires Hearing Aid Specialist

09/04/2018 By Staff

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe