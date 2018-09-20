Mark Your Calendars for these Fall Plant Events

The Folk School at the Florida Maritime Museum presents this workshop on how to obtain and cultivate the tropical fruits, unusual vegetables and herbs, and edible flowers that grow well in our area but are not found in local grocery stores.

Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-noon

Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez

Pirates in Paradise is the theme of this year’s Sarasota Garden Club flower show and Garden Fest —its 80th annual—with beautiful and creative floral designs to enjoy, plus a huge variety of plants and flowers for purchase, all propagated by garden club members.

Oct. 13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

1131 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota

Get gardening and landscaping advice from the masters—the Master Gardener volunteers of the Sarasota County Extension Service, that is—and purchase shrubs, trees, palms, annuals and herbs that are designated Florida-friendly by the University of Florida. It takes place at Twin Lakes Park, Green Building.

Oct. 13, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

6700 Clark Road, Sarasota

[PLEASE NOTE: The Manatee County Master Gardener Plant fair is Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UF/IFAS extension center at 1303 17th St. W. in Palmetto.]

The Serenoa Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society hosts this sale of Florida native trees, shrubs, grasses and blooming wildflowers, along with a change to ask questions of representatives of the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, Audubon Society and more.

Oct. 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sweet Bay Nursery, 10824 Erie Road, Parrish

If you're up for a road trip, the USF Botanical Gardens fall sale features more than 40 vendors, a vegetable gardening workshop Saturday and, on Sunday, a native plant talk and intro to beekeeping workshop. Details here.

Oct. 13, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

12210 USF Pine Drive, Tampa

Selby Gardens offers classes on everything from potting orchids to beekeeping. This class focus on Selby’s new carnivorous plant garden and how you can grow your own. Note the timing on Halloween.

Oct. 31, 10-11 a.m.

900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota

S