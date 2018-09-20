Forty-Plus Companies Looking to Hire at Job Fair

Goodwill Manasota is hosting a job fair that will include at least 40 area employers. The fair runs 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Goodwill's corporate campus, 2705 51st Ave. E., Bradenton. Participating companies include PGT Innovations, Publix, Amazon.com, Walmart and many more. Representatives from nonprofits, government entities, the health care field and the hospitality industry will also be on hand, looking to hire. Candidates of all experience levels are welcome; they are encouraged to bring a résumé and be dressed for on-the-spot interviews.