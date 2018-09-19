Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

Malaka Hilton and Nathan Lump, editor-in-chief of Travel + Leisure Image: Courtesy Jamie Jalwan

Malaka Hilton, the founder and president of Admiral Travel International, was recently recognized for the 16th consecutive year by Travel + Leisure for her specialty in travel to Egypt and the Middle East. The annual Travel + Leisure program showcases top specialists in the travel business—industry leaders with firsthand knowledge of destinations who can provide unique access for their clients and comprehensive insider travel guidance. Hilton, whose father was born in Egypt, has hosted hundreds of travelers in the region, in addition to designing customized itineraries for clients who travel independently to the Nile Valley region and around the globe.