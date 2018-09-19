Sarasota Culture Collective Offers Arts at Affordable Price

Members of the Sarasota Culture Collective at a previous event. Image: Courtesy Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County

The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County is gearing up for another year of quality drama, art and musical performances through its Sarasota Culture Collective. Memberships offer a broad range of events to choose from in the creative pockets of Sarasota and are affordable, starting at $125 for an individual membership and extending to $240 for a dual membership. (Throughout the season more opportunities and discounts will be offered.) This is a smart buy for Sarasota’s younger crowd of art enthusiasts--21-39--who want to enjoy Sarasota’s cultural scene for an economical price.

The aim of the collective is to engage Sarasota’s cultural aficionados with a bundle of events at various performing arts centers. For example, in the 2018-2019 season, the Sarasota Culture Collective offers performances like La La Land in Concert at the Sarasota Orchestra and the Moving Ethos dance performance at The Ringling. These are just two of the nine offerings throughout the season; more information can be found about the other events here. In addition to paid entrance into each performance, the collective presents exclusive post-performance receptions, which include “exclusive engagement with the organization, such as behind-the-scenes tours and meet-and-greets with performers,” according to Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County communications director Andrea Knies.

Between October and May, there will be roughly one event a month, with March seeing two in total: Poetry and Liberty at the Sarasota Ballet and Turandot at the Sarasota Opera. Prospective patrons need to buy their memberships before the first performance on Oct. 22 to enjoy the upcoming season.