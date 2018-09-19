New Online Video Company Launches

A new Sarasota company, Powr, launched this week. The firm is a video syndication and monetization platform that connects video creators with publishers across the web, with a proprietary video player that aligns content from the Powr website to publisher articles, allowing creators and publishers to find new revenue streams. Videos are used to keep readers on websites for longer periods of time. Powr offers a proprietary "Contextually Matching Video Player" that automatically recommends relevant, brand-safe video content that aligns with the publisher's existing content.