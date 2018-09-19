Economic Development Corporation Announces Award Winners

Dealers United chief executive officer Pete Peterson (left) and Observer Media Group Inc. editor, chief executive officer and owner Matt Walsh Image: Courtesy Rod Thomson

The Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County last week presented its two major annual awards. The organization's Clyde Nixon Business Leadership Award was presented to Matt Walsh, the editor, chief executive officer and owner of the Observer Media Group Inc., while the Ringling College Innovation By Design Award went to Dealers United. Walsh has grown the Longboat Observer he and his wife, Lisa, purchased in 1995 into one of the largest community-oriented weekly papers in Florida. Dealers United, meanwhile, was recognized for using creativity in design to solve market problems.