Binge-Worthy!

What Our Editors Are Watching This Fall

From romance to comedy to chills, the coming season has it all.

By Kay Kipling 9/18/2018 at 5:05pm

“Hope this doesn’t brand me as too mushy, but I’m looking forward to the return of This is Us, Sept. 25 on NBC. After resisting it for two years, I binge-watched all 36 episodes of seasons 1 and 2 this summer and got completely wrapped up in the multilayered Pearson family saga.”—Ilene Denton, senior editor

“I'm a fan of being scared to death so I've been binge-watching true crime stories on Netflix all summer. The return of American Horror Story this month on FX and How to Get Away with Murder Sept. 27 on ABC are the only reason I need to stay up all night too creeped out to go back to bed. And of course, there's the new season of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, returning Sept. 27 on NBC. Classic!”—Giulia Heyward, editorial intern

“Sept. 30 is the date marked on my calendar for both Season 4 of Poldark (love that Aidan Turner galloping horseback along the Cornwall shore) and Season 3 of The Durrells in Corfu, on PBS. Can’t wait to see what trouble Louisa, Larry, Margo, Leslie and Gerry get into this year, and what animals Gerry brings home.”—Kay Kipling, executive editor

"I tend to watch a lot of dark miniseries, so the next one on my list is Maniac, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who also did Season 1 of True Detective­. This 10-episode series, which starts streaming on Netflix Sept. 21, stars Jonah Hill and Emma Stone, who are participating in a psychopharmaceutical drug trial as a coping therapy for past traumas. Early reviews describe superb acting and disorienting episodes that travel across space and time, forcing us to confront the human condition. Whew. If this gets too heavy, I’ll take a break and rewatch Netflix’s stand-up comedy special, Kid Gorgeous, featuring the hilarious John Mulaney."--Susan Burns, editor in chief

“Any new project from Alfonso Cuarón—the director of Y Tu Mamá También, Children of Men and Gravity—is worth getting excited about, but his new film Roma, which hits Netflix this December, seems exceptionally promising. Filmed in black and white, the movie is set in Mexico City in the early 1970s, with a plot that draws on Cuarón's own biography. The trailer is hypnotic, and hints at a project that combines the sweep and showmanship of the director's science fiction films with an intimate, personal narrative. And there's even a local connection: Cuarón directed the Great Expectations adaptation that was filmed in Sarasota back in the '90s. Can't wait.”—Cooper Levey-Baker, associate editor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino revealed at the Emmys that the second season of her award-winning hit will drop by the end of this year—and you can bet I’ll be bingeing the whole series when it does. The show—as you would expect from any Sherman-Palladino effort—is quick-witted and fun, with fantastic costumes and sets. But what keeps me tuned in is its heart—the way it lifts up the newly separated Miriam 'Midge' Maisel as she tries to navigate being a single mother and the male-dominated field of stand-up comedy—especially poignant in light of the #MeToo movement. Sherman-Palladino told Deadline that Season 2 is “about opening Midge’s world up”; rumor has it there’s even an episode set in Paris. Wherever the show takes me, I’ll be watching.”—Megan McDonald, digital editor 

