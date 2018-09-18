Homebuilder Breaks Ground on New Model in Parrish

A rendering of Lee Wetherington Homes' Magnolia model Image: Courtesy Jo Morello

Lakewood Ranch's Lee Wetherington Homes recently began construction on the Magnolia, one of five home designs offered in Cypress Glen at River Wilderness. The furnished Magnolia model, which will open early next year, includes three bedrooms, a dining area, a great room, two baths and extra space for storage. The Magnolia also includes a two-car garage and an outdoor living area. Cypress Glen at River Wilderness is home to just 47 homesites and is located at 2250 Wilderness Blvd. W., Parrish.