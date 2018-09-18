Real estate
Homebuilder Breaks Ground on New Model in Parrish
Lakewood Ranch's Lee Wetherington Homes recently began construction on a new model home in Cypress Glen at River Wilderness.
Lakewood Ranch's Lee Wetherington Homes recently began construction on the Magnolia, one of five home designs offered in Cypress Glen at River Wilderness. The furnished Magnolia model, which will open early next year, includes three bedrooms, a dining area, a great room, two baths and extra space for storage. The Magnolia also includes a two-car garage and an outdoor living area. Cypress Glen at River Wilderness is home to just 47 homesites and is located at 2250 Wilderness Blvd. W., Parrish.