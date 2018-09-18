Goodwill Reopens Bradenton Retail Store

Inside the revamped Goodwill Manasota retail store Image: Courtesy Sharon Kunkel

Goodwill Manasota recently celebrated the grand reopening of its Bradenton retail store at 5512 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. The location was previously Goodwill's Manatee Book & Art Store, which housed 17,000-20,000 books, but the organization decided to rededicate the space as a hybrid store with apparel, shoes, accessories and housewares, as well as a large book selection.