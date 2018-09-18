  1. News & City Life
Goodwill Reopens Bradenton Retail Store

The location was previously Goodwill's Manatee Book & Art Store, but the organization decided to rededicate the space as a hybrid store.

By Staff 9/18/2018 at 2:00pm

Inside the revamped Goodwill Manasota retail store

Image: Courtesy Sharon Kunkel

Goodwill Manasota recently celebrated the grand reopening of its Bradenton retail store at 5512 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. The location was previously Goodwill's Manatee Book & Art Store, which housed 17,000-20,000 books, but the organization decided to rededicate the space as a hybrid store with apparel, shoes, accessories and housewares, as well as a large book selection.

philanthropy, nonprofits, Biz Daily, retail, Goodwill Manasota
