  1. Health & Fitness
  2. Health News & Events

Health care

Dermatology Practice Hires New Physician Assistant

SkinSmart Dermatology recently hired Brittany Eberly.

By Staff 9/18/2018 at 2:24pm

Brittany Eberly

Image: Courtesy Britney Guertin

Sarasota's SkinSmart Dermatology recently hired Brittany Eberly as a certified physician assistant. Eberly will collaborate with staff physicians to evaluate, diagnose and treat a wide variety of skin conditions. Eberly conducted her undergraduate work at Towson University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, and earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Seton Hill University. SkinSmart was founded in 2005 by Dr. Elizabeth Callahan.

Filed under
new hires, health care, Biz Daily, SkinSmart Dermatology
Show Comments

Related Content

Health care

Orthopedic Practice Names New Revenue Cycle Director, Surgery Center Director

08/17/2018 By Staff

Health care

Cancer Treatment Practices Hires New Oncologist

08/01/2018 By Staff

Health care

Eye Care Practice Hires Hearing Aid Specialist

09/04/2018 By Staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial Picks President for New South County Hospital

06/15/2018 By Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Dining for a Difference

Chef Judi Raises a Glass to the Late Steve Seidensticker

09/17/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Retail

Some Sarasota Farmers Market Vendors Moving Temporarily

09/17/2018 By Staff

Retail

New Publix Opens

09/14/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Taste of Downtown, 'Darwin Nights' Indie Market,and More Local Dining Events

09/12/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Arts & Entertainment

Binge-Worthy!

What Our Editors Are Watching This Fall

5:05pm By Kay Kipling

Retail

New Sporting Goods Store Opens

09/17/2018 By Staff

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown

09/17/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Preview

Key Chorale Season Launches Oct. 27

09/14/2018 By Kay Kipling

Row Your Boat

2018 World Rowing Masters Regatta Heading to Sarasota

09/13/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Sept. 13-19

09/13/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

IN THE GLOW

Marketing Maven Megan Greenberg Shares Her Beauty Routine

09/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Coastal Creative

As Florida Struggles With Red Tide, Artist Brendan Coudal's New T-Shirts Remind Us Why We Love the Gulf

09/14/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Mais Oui

French Beauty Tips from Third-Generation Expert Clémence von Mueffling

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Star Power

Crazy Rich Asians Star Victoria Loke Talks Fashion, Beauty and More

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Sweat Sesh

We Tried It: An Urban Sweat Lodge

09/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Style

Downtown Barbershop Renovated

09/06/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Homebuilder Breaks Ground on New Model in Parrish

2:08pm By Staff

Bubble Trouble

Are We in Another Real Estate Bubble?

09/17/2018 By Susan Burns

Real Estate Junkie

Home Tour: A Dark, Modern Remodel in Southgate

09/17/2018 By Robert Plunket

Deals

Office Building Fetches $490,000

09/17/2018 By Staff

Design

Architecture Firm Moves to the Rosemary District

09/17/2018 By Staff

Real Estate

Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Breaks Ground at Quay Sarasota

09/13/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Nonprofits

Goodwill Reopens Bradenton Retail Store

2:00pm By Staff

Bubble Trouble

Are We in Another Real Estate Bubble?

09/17/2018 By Susan Burns

Dining for a Difference

Chef Judi Raises a Glass to the Late Steve Seidensticker

09/17/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown

09/17/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Red Tide

Mote and NOAA Report Spike in Dolphin Deaths—and Red Tide is Likely to Blame

09/14/2018 By Jonathan Goodman

Construction

Builder Donates Recycled Condo Materials

09/14/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Recreation

New Dog Park Opens Monday

09/04/2018 By Staff

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Health care

Dermatology Practice Hires New Physician Assistant

2:24pm By Staff

Sweat Sesh

We Tried It: An Urban Sweat Lodge

09/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Manufacturing

'Baby Box' Maker Wins National Small Business Award

09/04/2018 By Staff

Health care

Eye Care Practice Hires Hearing Aid Specialist

09/04/2018 By Staff

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe