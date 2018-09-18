Dermatology Practice Hires New Physician Assistant

Brittany Eberly Image: Courtesy Britney Guertin

Sarasota's SkinSmart Dermatology recently hired Brittany Eberly as a certified physician assistant. Eberly will collaborate with staff physicians to evaluate, diagnose and treat a wide variety of skin conditions. Eberly conducted her undergraduate work at Towson University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, and earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Seton Hill University. SkinSmart was founded in 2005 by Dr. Elizabeth Callahan.