Office Building Fetches $490,000

2035 Constitution Blvd., Sarasota Image: Courtesy Eric Massey

Sarasota's TBMW Property Management, LLC recently purchased the 3,006-square-foot office building at 2035 Constitution Blvd., Sarasota, from Kim Wheeler for $490,000. This building includes a reception area, five offices, two bullpen areas, large and junior conference rooms, a kitchenette and signage. The buyer plans to relocate its business to the location. Eric Massey and Dennis Dahm of Michael Saunders & Company represented the seller in the deal.