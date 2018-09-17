  1. Home & Real Estate
Office Building Fetches $490,000

Sarasota's TBMW Property Management, LLC recently purchased the 3,006-square-foot office building at 2035 Constitution Blvd., Sarasota.

By Staff 9/17/2018 at 11:49am

2035 Constitution Blvd., Sarasota

Image: Courtesy Eric Massey

Sarasota's TBMW Property Management, LLC recently purchased the 3,006-square-foot office building at 2035 Constitution Blvd., Sarasota, from Kim Wheeler for $490,000. This building includes a reception area, five offices, two bullpen areas, large and junior conference rooms, a kitchenette and signage. The buyer plans to relocate its business to the location. Eric Massey and Dennis Dahm of Michael Saunders & Company represented the seller in the deal.

