New Sporting Goods Store Opens

Sarasota's new Dick's Sporting Goods Image: Courtesy Arielle Claypool

Dick's Sporting Goods recently opened in The West District at University Town Center, 181 N. Cattlemen Road, Sarasota. The sporting goods chain was founded in 1948 and is now headquartered in Pittsburgh, with over 700 locations around the United States. The University Town Center retail area is owned by Benderson Development, whose portfolio consists of more than 40 million square feet in 39 states.