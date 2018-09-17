  1. Eat & Drink
Dining for a Difference

Chef Judi Raises a Glass to the Late Steve Seidensticker

Judi Gallagher encourages the community to remember Seidensticker during this year's Dining for a Difference fundraiser.

By Judi Gallagher 9/17/2018 at 3:46pm

Steve Seidensticker

Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

It's always an honor to lend my name to the inspiring organization known as Designing Daughters and its Dining for a Difference fundraiser—but it's especially poignant this year, given the loss of philanthropist and restaurateur Steve Seidensticker. This would have been his and my third year as honorary co-chairs of the event, which takes place on Thursday, Sept. 20, and during which a portion of your check from various local eateries will be donated to worthwhile local organizations.

Here's the list of participating restaurants: Cafe Amici, Cafe Gabbiano, Cafe Baci, Chef Rolf's New Florida Kitchen, Crab & Fin, Daiquiri Deck Siesta Key, Giorgio's on Hillview, JPan (University location), Louies Modern, Michael's On East, MADE, Muse at the Ringling, Oak and Stone, Pacific Rim and Stottlemyer's Smokehouse.

Steve was known for his kindness to strangers and as an unyielding force who raised money for so many worthy charities. So whether you make a reservation at Louies Modern or another eatery, raise a glass to Steve. He will be missed, but his legacy and passion for our city's less fortunate will live on in every bite we take.

Steve Seidensticker, philanthropy
