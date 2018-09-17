Architecture Firm Moves to the Rosemary District

The new Hive Architects studio Image: CourtesyJoe Kelly

Sarasota's Hive Architects recently moved its operations to the Rosemary District. The architectural practice of Joe Kelly and Gwen Leroy-Kelly now occupies 1,500 square feet on the northwest corner of the BOTA (Boulevard of the Arts) Center, 1570 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. The mid-century building was formerly known as the Baker Badcock Furniture Store and historically designated by the City of Sarasota in 2017. Owner and developer Howard Davis hired Hive in 2016 to renovate the building shell and provide architectural services for all tenant improvement work there.